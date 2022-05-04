ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Techiman: Nsonkonee community cries for good road network and other social amenities

Regional News Techiman: Nsonkonee community cries for good road network and other social amenities
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Residents of Nsonkonee, a farming community near Techiman in the Bono East region, are making a passionate appeal to government and corporate institutions to come to their aid and provide potable water and access roads as well as other amenities.

The town, which has a population of about two thousand people, cannot also boast of any recreational and social amenities as it has no electricity, among other challenges.

The only basic school in the area, the Nsonkonee M.A primary school has also not been included in the Ghana School Feeding Programme, thereby impeding academic work there.

The residents, in separate interviews called on the Member of Parliament for Techiman South, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah and the Techiman Municipal Chief Executive, Benjamin Yaw Gyarko, to, as a matter of urgency, come to their aid to salvage the situation.

Mr. Philip Twum, the Headmaster Nsonkonee M/A primary school, is worried about the lack of furniture for both pupils and teachers, bungalows and good drinking water.

He therefore called on government and non-governmental organisations to come over and assess the situation for themselves and offer them some assistance.

Nana Takyi Ameyaw, the Odikuro of Nsonkonee, for his part, threatened to mobilise his people not to vote in 2024 if their requests do not receive the attention they deserve.

He complained bitterly about the poor nature of the main road leading to the town and described as appalling, the deprived nature of the area and the apparent neglect of the people by authorities.

Richard Kofi Boahen
Richard Kofi Boahen

Brong Ahafo Regional ContributorPage: RichardBoahen

More Regional News
ModernGhana Links
Kojo Ham cautions Effutu Youth ahead of this year's Aboakyer festival
03.05.2022 | Regional News
Tema Community Two District Police gets ultramodern office complex
02.05.2022 | Regional News
Eastern Region: Dedeso receives clothing, food items from Isaac Fund Project Foundation
02.05.2022 | Regional News
Three communities in Wassa East gets support
30.04.2022 | Regional News
Wa West District: Health Risk Alert as Ninonteng Drinks from Polluted Dugout
30.04.2022 | Regional News
UW/R: Law Express, SDD-UBIDS hold forum on educational and carrier prospects in Law
29.04.2022 | Regional News
S/R: Full scale commercial charcoal business back despite ban on illegal logging
29.04.2022 | Regional News
Tema Inner city roads undergo repairs
28.04.2022 | Regional News
We'll regularize natural resource deposits to benefit all — Savannah Regional Minister to house of chiefs
22.04.2022 | Regional News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line