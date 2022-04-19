ModernGhana logo
Togolese father who abducted own baby girl arrested by suspicious residents

Nabegmado Inampi, a Togolese man, who abducted his three-year-old baby girl has been arrested with his accomplice.

Nabegmado and accomplice abducted the baby from Dambai in the Krachi East Municipality and were arrested at Kanyinta, a farming community in the Nkwanta South Municipality, all in the Oti region, enroute to Togo.

Mr Emmanuel Donkor and other residents of Kanyinta suspected the movements of the two and subjected them to questioning and found their answers to be unsatisfactory and subsequently handed them over to the Police.

They told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that, at about 1200 hours, they received a call from the victim's mother to be on the lookout for suspected kidnappers who abducted her baby girl from her room on Saturday.

He said their vigilance led to the arrest of the two.

Madam Alice Koryaja, mother of the victim had identified one of the suspects to be the biological father of the baby, who always threatened to take the baby from her.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Alhassan Abdul-Razak, Krachi East Divisional Crime Officer, who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the two were in custody but one of the suspects was on admission for ill health.

He said the Police have commenced investigations into the matter while awaiting the suspect's discharge from the hospital.

GNA

