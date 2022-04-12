ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Show some level of sensitivity for Ghanaians

By COYOAMAC
Press Release Show some level of sensitivity for Ghanaians
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Concerned Youth of Amasaman Constituency (COYOAMAC) is appalled about the insincerity and blatant lack of transparency from the side of Government.

It's like everything Government does is geared towards their selfish, insatiable hunger and their quest to rob the good people of Ghana, of their hard-earned money.

To satisfy this quest, Government is even able to dress a monster and present it to the public as an angelic being, hoping for their gullibility.

Government made it clear to the General public, that the introduction of the E-LEVY will help in the proper mobilization of funds and curb all unnecessary wastage in our system-To wit, they were Digitalizing the collection of funds.

Even before the passage of E-LEVY could see daylight in the Parliament of Ghana, all Toll booths were closed down and those who ply their trade in and without the Toll booth were asked to go home with reckless abundance.

It is therefore shocking and palpably be sire to hear a leading member of the ruling NPP (Kennedy Agyapong) commenting on the reintroduction of the Tollbooth and the reinstatement of the Workers who were recently sacked to go home with total disregard to their plights.

  • Why will Government pass E-LEVY and then force on us, collection of Tolls?
  • Didn't Government lie to us?
  • Are they not tricking us?
  • Is that not fraud?
  • Is Government a Joke?

COYOAMAC, unreservedly call on Government to withdraw this monstrous, barbaric and NOTORIOUS E-LEVY if they intend to reintroduce the collection of Tolls on our roads.

They can't eat their cake and have it again.

COYOAMAC, on any day will support the collection of Toll but can never Support the E-LEVY, a policy which seems to steal more money from the teaming masses of poor people, who have over the years been systematically impoverished by negligence and bad Governance.

Reintroduction of Toll Booths will mean employment for both the educated and non-educated alike.

Enforcement of E-LEVY will mean poverty and unemployment for both the educated and non-educated alike.

We can't have them both and we don't need them both.

COYOAMAC, through this platform, will like to appeal to Government to show some level of sensitivity to Ghanaians are suffering.

Thomas Abroni.

(DJ YOGO), President.

COYOAMAC.

More Press Release
ModernGhana Links
UNDP Ghana’s Statement on Electricity Payment
08.04.2022 | Press Release
1T1L: GNAT Should Refund our over Ghc8million — Concerned teachers
03.04.2022 | Press Release
At least $132 billion in finance for fossil fuels is locking Africa out of a Just Transition, shows new report
24.03.2022 | Press Release
Paramount Group Mbombe 4 Secures Orders From 5 Countries
22.03.2022 | Press Release
Jehovah’s Witnesses back to Kingdom Halls after two years of virtual meetings, church services
19.03.2022 | Press Release
Bono Proforum Congratulate The NDC Minority Caucus in Parliament for Rejecting The 2022 “Awudie” Budget
15.03.2022 | Press Release
Ghana to host first-ever Kofi Annan Road Safety Award on 16 March 2022
14.03.2022 | Press Release
Africa Dyslexia Organization Presents Free Virtual Training on Understanding and Screening of Persons with Learning Disabilities
12.03.2022 | Press Release
The situation of Africans in Ukraine
09.03.2022 | Press Release
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line