We’ll call off strike if we receive positive feedback from gov’t – CENTSAG

The leadership of the Colleges of Education Non-Teaching Staff Association of Ghana (CENTSAG) says the ongoing strike of its members will only end if they receive positive feedback from government.

Members of the union began the indefinite strike Monday, April 11, 2022.

The strike follows what the union terms as the hesitancy of the appropriate authorities to act on their demand for better conditions of service.

Already, the association has declined an invitation by Ghana Tertiary Education Commission due to the non-availability of some of its leaders.

Speaking to Citi News, the National Secretary of CENTSAG, Samuel Opoku, said the association will meet the appropriate authorities in due course.

“The strike is on in about 46 colleges of education across the country. We will not cook for the students, we will not open the labs, clean the environment, and any other thing. This will continue indefinitely until something positive comes up. We can say that as of today, we have not received anything nor heard any information from the authorities.”

“We could not attend the meeting after receipt on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, due to how scattered our members are. So, we replied, stating reasons why we could not be at the meeting on Friday, April 8, 2022,” he said.

