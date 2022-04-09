GAF helicopter makes emergency landing on school field in Accra

An helicopter belonging to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) reportedly made an emergency landing at an elementary school just outside of central business district of Accra on Thiurdday.

There were no injuries and the military colour and symbols helicopter did not crash, according to report but it landed on a field and the school was not damaged.

Information available to DGN Online indicates that GAF helicopter was returning from Takoradi in the Western Region when it made an emergency landing near a school field in the Ga South Municipal area that afternoon due to bad weather.

The helicopter has attracted curious pupils from their classrooms to the field where efforts were made to get it flown out.

Students of West End University College and some residents came out of their homes to catch a glimpse of the helicopter as it hovered over their homes in search of a place to land.

Meanwhile, officials are tight-lips about more information on what caused the emergency landing.

