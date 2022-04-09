ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

GAF helicopter makes emergency landing on school field in Accra

Headlines GAF helicopter makes emergency landing on school field in Accra
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

An helicopter belonging to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) reportedly made an emergency landing at an elementary school just outside of central business district of Accra on Thiurdday.

There were no injuries and the military colour and symbols helicopter did not crash, according to report but it landed on a field and the school was not damaged.

Information available to DGN Online indicates that GAF helicopter was returning from Takoradi in the Western Region when it made an emergency landing near a school field in the Ga South Municipal area that afternoon due to bad weather.

The helicopter has attracted curious pupils from their classrooms to the field where efforts were made to get it flown out.

Students of West End University College and some residents came out of their homes to catch a glimpse of the helicopter as it hovered over their homes in search of a place to land.

Meanwhile, officials are tight-lips about more information on what caused the emergency landing.

---DGN online

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
[Photos] Kufuor, Bawumia, others pay final respects to late Ramatu Aliu Mahama
09.04.2022 | Headlines
Justice Abdulai applies to SC for review of ruling on Deputy Speaker's voting right
09.04.2022 | Headlines
Our economy has deteriorated in the last five years but Bawumia has chosen to be insincere – Sammy Gyamfi
09.04.2022 | Headlines
Parts of Accra to experience dumsor 84 days – GRIDCo
09.04.2022 | Headlines
Gov’t to roll-out automated toll booths – Ken Agyapong
09.04.2022 | Headlines
Implementation of E-Levy starts May 1 – GRA
09.04.2022 | Headlines
The more you read Bawumia’s address on the economy the more you get angry; he’s a liar – Sammy Gyamfi
08.04.2022 | Headlines
Digitalisation has dealt a big blow to corruption—Bawumia
08.04.2022 | Headlines
Ramatu Aliu Mahama's funeral set on April 9 at Blackstar Square
08.04.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line