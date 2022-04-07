ModernGhana logo
07.04.2022 Social News

ECG disconnects popular eatery at East Legon for power theft

ECG disconnects popular eatery at East Legon for power theft
07.04.2022 LISTEN

Oseikrom Aduanipa, a popular eatery at East Legon in Accra, has been caught by the Electricity Company of Ghana for illegal connection, and has since been disconnected from the national grid.

According to evidence gathered by ECG, managers of the facility did a meter bypass and were served notice to appear at the office of ECG, but they failed and went ahead to reconnect the power.

The Electricity Company of Ghana, as part of measures to recoup part of its debts from customers, has embarked on a rigorous exercise to go after defaulting customers.

At the Oseikrom eatery, a heated argument ensued where the client refuted claims of illegal connection but became sober when evidence from the 5th of April 2022 was presented to him.

According to the ECG, the exercise will continue in all highly indebted public and private institutions.

---classfmonline

