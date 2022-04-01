ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We are not engaged in recruitment, enlistment exercise at the moment – Ghana Armed Force

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
General News We are not engaged in recruitment, enlistment exercise at the moment – Ghana Armed Force
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has announced to inform the general public that it is currently not embarking on any recruitment or enlistment exercise.

The notice was posted on the Twitter page of the Ghana Armed Forces on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

“The Ghana Armed Forces wishes to draw the attention of the general public that it is not currently engaging in any recruitment and enlistment exercise.

“Any such exercise would have been advertised in the national dailies when due,” GAF said in a tweet.

The Ghanaian public is advised to take note of the Ghana Armed Forces statement and not allow unscrupulous people to defraud anyone.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More General News
ModernGhana Links
Mechanic shop, church, chop bar razed by fire at Awoshie Mangoase
01.04.2022 | General News
Sanitation Ministry introduces bio-digester installation manual to stakeholders
31.03.2022 | General News
'Let’s be proud of our cultural heritage'—David Dontoh to Ghanaians
31.03.2022 | General News
ECOWAS raises awareness of linkages between Trade and Environmental issues
31.03.2022 | General News
West African Health Organization congratulates Nigeria’s NAFDAC on elevation to WHO Maturity Level 3
31.03.2022 | General News
GIJ to organize public lecture on government's E-levy public engagements
31.03.2022 | General News
Sunyani West Municipal Assembly holds staff durbar
31.03.2022 | General News
Government secures funding for 78km railway from Manso to Huni Valley
31.03.2022 | General News
Sanitation Ministry launches bio-digester construction and installation manual
30.03.2022 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line