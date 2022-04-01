We are not engaged in recruitment, enlistment exercise at the moment – Ghana Armed Force

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has announced to inform the general public that it is currently not embarking on any recruitment or enlistment exercise.

The notice was posted on the Twitter page of the Ghana Armed Forces on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

“The Ghana Armed Forces wishes to draw the attention of the general public that it is not currently engaging in any recruitment and enlistment exercise.

“Any such exercise would have been advertised in the national dailies when due,” GAF said in a tweet.

The Ghanaian public is advised to take note of the Ghana Armed Forces statement and not allow unscrupulous people to defraud anyone.