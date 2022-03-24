ModernGhana logo
Abeasi-Komfokrom Presby JHS appeals for furniture

After building a classroom block for the Abeasi-Komfokrom Presby JHS in 2010, not even a single table or chair has been made available for use by the students, compelling them to be sitting on the bare floor for studies.

The classroom block was handed-over to the school in 2010 without a single furniture for both students and teachers.

This situation is undoubtedly not helping matters at all as no effective teaching and learning can really take place under this circumstance.

The Headmaster and teachers of the school, parents and the entire community members of Abeasi-Komfokrom in the Pru West district of the Bono East region are appealing for furniture for both teachers and students as a matter of urgency.

Richard Kofi Boahen
Richard Kofi Boahen

Brong Ahafo Regional ContributorPage: RichardBoahen

