ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bawku chaos: Consider the inter-tribal marriages, your children's future and give peace a chance — Presby Moderator to feuding tribes

Headlines Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, other pastors of Presby church knelt and prayed for peace in Bawku
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, other pastors of Presby church knelt and prayed for peace in Bawku

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, the Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante has called on the people of troubling Bawku to let peace reign.

He said for the sake of development and the lives of women and children in Bawku, peace must be given a chance.

Speaking at a service in Bolgatanga as part of his eight days pastoral visit to the Upper Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana to dedicate a new chapel for the Penial Congregation, the Moderator who is also the President of the Christian Council of Ghana appealed to the feuding factions to ceasefire.

He noted that even though Bawku is made up of people from different tribes and ethnic backgrounds, building a prosperous and developed nation or community required the deliberate and conscious effort of all.

3222022104813-uaqctgfsrn-whatsapp-image-2022-03-21-at-121117-pm.jpeg

Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante is asking the feuding factions to consider the future of their children and eschew historical differences and tribal hatred.

He, therefore, appealed to the opposing tribes, the Kusasis and Mamprusis to see each other as brothers and a people with a common future, sighting inter-marriages between the two tribs as sufficient basis to give peace a chance.

Meanwhile, his appeal also followed his visit to Bawku on March 19, 2022, which saw him and other pastors of the church knelt and prayed for peace in the area.

Bawku has been in the news for the past few months due to the resurgence of a protracted ethnic and chieftaincy conflict between the Kusaasis and Mamprusis that has left several dead and others including personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces injured.

Ngamegbulam Chidozie Stephen
Ngamegbulam Chidozie Stephen

News ContributorPage: apexnewsgh

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Accra: Fire razes GCB Bank Kisseman branch
23.03.2022 | Headlines
We're 'Africa's shining star', 'a proud' nation; not 'short-sighted' so no running to IMF; 'consequences dire' – Ken Ofori-Atta
23.03.2022 | Headlines
Members of Council of State cut allowance by 20%
23.03.2022 | Headlines
'I don't think Ghanaians expect that things can be just so easily resolved' — Akufo-Addo
23.03.2022 | Headlines
V/R: Ablakwa donates two-month salary to 87 unpaid North Tongu service personnel
23.03.2022 | Headlines
My government not ‘impotent’ at solving economic crisis – Akufo-Addo
23.03.2022 | Headlines
Council of State members cut allowances by 20% to tackle economic crisis
23.03.2022 | Headlines
'We're not impotent in finding solutions, we will turn around our economy'—Akufo-Addo
23.03.2022 | Headlines
'Ghana’s economy in quagmire' — NDC Youth Forum as public debt stock balloons to GHC351billion
22.03.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line