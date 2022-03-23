Bawku chaos: Consider the inter-tribal marriages, your children's future and give peace a chance — Presby Moderator to feuding tribes

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, the Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante has called on the people of troubling Bawku to let peace reign.

He said for the sake of development and the lives of women and children in Bawku, peace must be given a chance.

Speaking at a service in Bolgatanga as part of his eight days pastoral visit to the Upper Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana to dedicate a new chapel for the Penial Congregation, the Moderator who is also the President of the Christian Council of Ghana appealed to the feuding factions to ceasefire.

He noted that even though Bawku is made up of people from different tribes and ethnic backgrounds, building a prosperous and developed nation or community required the deliberate and conscious effort of all.

Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante is asking the feuding factions to consider the future of their children and eschew historical differences and tribal hatred.

He, therefore, appealed to the opposing tribes, the Kusasis and Mamprusis to see each other as brothers and a people with a common future, sighting inter-marriages between the two tribs as sufficient basis to give peace a chance.

Meanwhile, his appeal also followed his visit to Bawku on March 19, 2022, which saw him and other pastors of the church knelt and prayed for peace in the area.

Bawku has been in the news for the past few months due to the resurgence of a protracted ethnic and chieftaincy conflict between the Kusaasis and Mamprusis that has left several dead and others including personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces injured.