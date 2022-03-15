‘Our 60-year-old MD must go’ – ECG workers

Mr Kwame Agyeman-Budu - Managing Director of ECG

Workers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) say they do not want a contract extension for their Managing Director, Kwame Agyeman-Budu who has reportedly attained the mandatory retirement age of 60.

The workers led by their divisional leadership under the Trade Union Congress (TUC) are calling for the immediate exit of the MD.

According to the workers, the MD has “refused to stay away and continue to parade himself as MD and signing official documents.”

They added that, “the MD reached the 60 years mandatory retirement on February 21, 2021. The earlier petition sent through the board chair informing the board that, staff will not work with the MD due to non-performance and retirement is yet to receive any response”.

In April 2021, the workers initiated similar agitations asking for the removal of their Managing Director, Mr Kwame Agyeman-Budu.

According to the workers, mainly from the junior and senior staff association, Mr Agyeman-Budu was "mismanaging" ECG, hence they want his immediate removal.

In a press statement announcing their resolution, the workers accused the MD of breaching procurement processes.

Below is a copy of the press statement by the workers:

RESOLUTION OF JUNIOR AND SENIOR STAFF UNIONS FOLLOWING THEIR NATIONAL EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE (NEC) MEETING ON FRIDAY, 9TH APRIL 2021 AT THE ECG TRAINING SCHOOL