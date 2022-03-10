ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
10.03.2022 Headlines

Address challenges of enlistment to get right people into service — Sheikh Aremeyaw to Police

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Address challenges of enlistment to get right people into service — Sheikh Aremeyaw to Police
10.03.2022 LISTEN

The Spokesperson of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu has called on the administration of the Ghana Police Service to address challenges facing its enlistment process to ensure the right people are recruited.

Speaking to GTV on the morning breakfast show, Sheikh Aremeyaw stressed that the Police Service can and should do more to recruit the right people.

“For me, the process of enlistment into the Police remains a challenge.

“The Police Administration can do more to ensure that we get people of sound mind during the enlistment for this noble job.

“Let's hope that we improve the Police Service and get the right people into the security services.

“A certain stringent measure must be put in place to block people who want to destroy the image of the police service,” Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu shared.

The Spokesperson of the National Chief Imam was speaking on the recent arrest of some Police officers over their involvement in the bullion van robberies in the country.

He said the Police administration should be commended for not shielding officers fingered in the bullion van robberies.

“The police is now showing a new face and courage and must be commended,” Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu noted.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Local Government Service charging 240 staff ₵1.4m for promotion interview
10.03.2022 | Headlines
SC ruling on Deputy Speaker’s right to vote shocking; it's a dangerous precedent – Mahama
10.03.2022 | Headlines
SALL: Franklin Cudjoe questions AG's proposal for the annulment of Buem constituency poll
10.03.2022 | Headlines
Bawumia is in full support of E-Levy – John Boadu reveals
09.03.2022 | Headlines
Sam George refuses to accept SC ruling; insists Parliament is its own master
09.03.2022 | Headlines
Ya Na calls for calm over Dakpema Palace shooting
09.03.2022 | Headlines
Supreme Court dismisses Assin North MP’s application for Article 94 interpretation
09.03.2022 | Headlines
SALL:Annul 2020 Buem parliamentary elections – Godfred Dame
09.03.2022 | Headlines
Barker-Vormawor rushed to hospital
09.03.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line