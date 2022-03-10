Address challenges of enlistment to get right people into service — Sheikh Aremeyaw to Police

10.03.2022 LISTEN

The Spokesperson of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu has called on the administration of the Ghana Police Service to address challenges facing its enlistment process to ensure the right people are recruited.

Speaking to GTV on the morning breakfast show, Sheikh Aremeyaw stressed that the Police Service can and should do more to recruit the right people.

“For me, the process of enlistment into the Police remains a challenge.

“The Police Administration can do more to ensure that we get people of sound mind during the enlistment for this noble job.

“Let's hope that we improve the Police Service and get the right people into the security services.

“A certain stringent measure must be put in place to block people who want to destroy the image of the police service,” Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu shared.

The Spokesperson of the National Chief Imam was speaking on the recent arrest of some Police officers over their involvement in the bullion van robberies in the country.

He said the Police administration should be commended for not shielding officers fingered in the bullion van robberies.

“The police is now showing a new face and courage and must be commended,” Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu noted.