IWD: Let’s take practical measure to break the barriers – Otiko Djaba

Madam Otiko Djaba, Former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, has called on government, civil society organizations and the general public to take practical measures to break the barriers that hinders women empowerment.

She said even though there has been some progress made in terms of women empowerment, there was the need to put in place practical measures that will ensure that women are truly empowered.

“Women are hindered by circumstances through no fault of theirs like child birth,” and there is the need to put in practical measures and support systems to ensure their full empowerment.

Ms. Otiko Djaba, Founder of Henry Djaba Foundation, a nongovernmental organization that supports women and girls as well as persons with disabilities, made the call in an interview, on the celebration of the International Women’s Day

The International Women’s Day celebration is marked on the 8th of March every year to celebrate and reflect on progress made in terms of equal rights and women.

This year’s celebration is on the theme: Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow #BreakTheBias”

Ms. Djaba said some practical things that can be put in place to enhance the lives of women and empower them include having workplace based creches, rehabilitation centres for children with disabilities who are refused admission into schools, a good support system to women and girls with disabilities and a programme to enhance the lives of mothers of children with disabilities.

She said women also need to get together to support one another and help empower one another’s lives.

“We need to move beyond the talk about empowering women and start thinking about practical things and support systems that that make women empowerment a reality,” Ms. Djaba said.