Man arrested for faking robbery attack to use GHS69k belonging to bosses to travel abroad

The Police have arrested a man for staging a robbery attack with the plan to use a sum of GHS69,000 belonging to his bosses to travel abroad.

In a statement posted on the official Facebook page of the Ghana Police Service, it says the suspect of the fake robbery attack is in custody and will be arraigned before court soon.

“The Police in Accra has arrested suspect, Godfred Kataso on suspicion of faking a robbery incident which he claimed to have occurred on February 11, 2022, around the National Theatre.

“Police reports indicate that on February 11, 2022, suspect, Godfred Kataso filed a robbery report at the Accra Central Police Station that two young men robbed him at gunpoint and made away with an amount of Sixty-Nine Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH₵ 69,000.00) belonging to his boss which he was on the way to deposit at the bank.

“Police investigation into the report established that the alleged robbery was a hoax. During interrogation, the suspect confirmed feigning the robbery as he stole the money himself to enable him to travel abroad,” the Police statement on Monday evening reads.

The Police further confirm that after the investigations, the GHS69,000 has been retrieved for evidential purposes.