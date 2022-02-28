ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
28.02.2022 Crime & Punishment

Man arrested for faking robbery attack to use GHS69k belonging to bosses to travel abroad

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Man arrested for faking robbery attack to use GHS69k belonging to bosses to travel abroad
28.02.2022 LISTEN

The Police have arrested a man for staging a robbery attack with the plan to use a sum of GHS69,000 belonging to his bosses to travel abroad.

In a statement posted on the official Facebook page of the Ghana Police Service, it says the suspect of the fake robbery attack is in custody and will be arraigned before court soon.

“The Police in Accra has arrested suspect, Godfred Kataso on suspicion of faking a robbery incident which he claimed to have occurred on February 11, 2022, around the National Theatre.

“Police reports indicate that on February 11, 2022, suspect, Godfred Kataso filed a robbery report at the Accra Central Police Station that two young men robbed him at gunpoint and made away with an amount of Sixty-Nine Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH₵ 69,000.00) belonging to his boss which he was on the way to deposit at the bank.

“Police investigation into the report established that the alleged robbery was a hoax. During interrogation, the suspect confirmed feigning the robbery as he stole the money himself to enable him to travel abroad,” the Police statement on Monday evening reads.

The Police further confirm that after the investigations, the GHS69,000 has been retrieved for evidential purposes.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
Two 'kente' weavers jailed 34 years for robbery
28.02.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Church drummer jailed 15 years for having sex with minor in church office
28.02.2022 | Crime & Punishment
U/E/R: One robbery suspect shot dead; police pursue others on Bolgatanga-Nyariga stretch
28.02.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Obuasi: Police chase four armed robbers after gunning down one other to save motorists
25.02.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Soldier, two others remanded over arms trafficking
24.02.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Three suspects grabbed for illegal possession of firearms
24.02.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Mason jailed 6months for stealing laptop
23.02.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Excavator operator jailed 8years for defilement
23.02.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Metro Mass Security coordinator jailed ten years for blackmailing former MD
23.02.2022 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line