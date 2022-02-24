ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana's Independence Day: Effutu municipality outline activities to mark celebration

By Amoah-Asare Isaac || Contributor
Social News Effutu MCE, Hon Alhaji Zubairu Kassim
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Effutu MCE, Hon Alhaji Zubairu Kassim

As part of this year's independence anniversary of Ghana, the Effutu Municipal Assembly led by Hon Alhaji Zubairu Kassim has initiated programs to celebrate the occasion.

Effutu, which has earned the acronym "The Gateway to the Central Region" is noted for its peace and uniqueness.

The Assembly is therefore urging all and sundry to join the Effutu Train to celebrate the anniversary in a grand style under the theme: "Working together and Bouncing back together."

The Central Region will host this year's event slated for 6th March, 2022 with the rest of the other regions and MMDAs also expected to hold separate events to mark the event.

Meanwhile, the Effutu Municipality has slated Saturday, 26th February, 2022 for a massive clean-up exercise at the Winneba Junction, Winneba central market, Copa junction down to Nkwantanan areas.

Islamic prayers has also been scheduled on 4th March, 2022 at the Winneba Central mosque with the thanksgiving service also expected to be held at the Winneba Catholic church on 13th March, 2022.

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Queen mother appeals for potable drinking water
24.02.2022 | Social News
Effutu Association in Southern California supports basic schools in Winneba
24.02.2022 | Social News
Amoamanhene clocks 11 on the throne, thanks God for successful leadership
24.02.2022 | Social News
Russia, Ukraine Tension: Farouk Al-Wahab explains why no army in the world can defeat Putin’s army [Video]
24.02.2022 | Social News
ASA Savings and Loans supports Christ Faith Foster Home with GHS10,000 worth of items
24.02.2022 | Social News
I didn't take GHC200million out of Capital Bank's GHC620million liquidity support — Ato Essien to court
24.02.2022 | Social News
Over GHC13million mobilised for National Cathedral in 2021
24.02.2022 | Social News
Court throws out former PPA boss’ application to set aside CHRAJ’s findings
24.02.2022 | Social News
MFWA Board bemoans democratic recession and worsening media freedom conditions in West Africa
24.02.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line