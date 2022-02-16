'Enchi is not a hard-to-reach area as people may think'—Tufohene

Nana Panyin II, Tufohene of Enchi, in the Aowin Municipality in the Western North Region has refuted the claims that the Enchi town was a hard-to-reach area and a “God-forsaken” town where people are transferred to as a punishment.

He said contrary to the assertions that Enchi was far and a difficult place to live, the town proved to be a haven to live with the numerous opportunities it offered.

The Tufohene of Enchi who made the remarks in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, added that the town was also not far as purported depending on one's location just as everywhere in Ghana could be far or near depending on one's location.

“For instance, Takoradi is far from Accra but not far from Cape Coast and Sunyani is far from Accra but not far from Kumasi whereas Enchi is far from Accra but not far from Kumasi. So, the difference is about the location where one is coming from meaning that your location determines your distance,” he stated.

He disclosed that the Traditional Authority had demarcated a vast piece of land for industrial and accommodation purposes and invited real estate developers and business owners to come and invest in the town for mutual benefit.

He indicated that health care delivery was one of the best in the Region as the town is the home of the District hospital, Enchi Government Hospital with an additional sizable Presbyterian Health Center operating under the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG).

He pointed out that Enchi has all the social amenities needed to live a better life, like potable water, uninterrupted electricity supply, traditional caterers, restaurants, bars, and pubs with bus terminals that provide quality service to Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi and Bibiani among others.

Nana Panyin II, hinted that the Enchi town and the Aowin Municipality was a cosmopolitan area with people from all social classes from different religious backgrounds and therefore called on the Ghanaian populace to welcome any job postings to the area.

“The people are nice and welcoming, there is friendliness and communism among residents with peace and a serene environment devoid of public nuisance in any form. The presence of the Ghana Police Service is massive having the Divisional headquarters. It has a huge and varied market which takes off every Wednesday,” he indicated.

The Tufohene also mentioned that the town had a good road network that led to the area, except portions that come before it from Tarkwa and Asankragwa, and added that Enchi has both rural and universal banks, higher education schools like Brentu Senior High Technical and the Enchi College of Education (Enchico).

Enchi is the capital of the Aowin Municipality and the paramountcy of the Aowin Traditional Area in the Western North Region. Other main towns in the Aowin Municipal include Old and New Yakasi, Achimfo, Boinso, Jema, Omanpe, Sewum, Jensue, Yiwabra, Yiwabra Nkwanta, Nyankomam, Kwawu, Abochia, and Jomoro.

The Aowin Municipal Assembly is one of the nine Districts in the Western North Region. Originally it was part of the then-larger Aowin-Suaman District in 1988, which was created from the former Aowin-Amenfi District Council, until a small northwest part of the district was split to create Suaman District on June 28, 2012.

Thus, the remaining part had been renamed as Aowin District, which was later elevated to Municipal assembly status on November 16, 2017 (effective March 15 2018) to become the Aowin Municipal Assembly.

The current leaders included the Paramount Chief, Nana Beyeeman Benbu I, of Aowin Traditional Area and the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), is Mr Samuel Adu Gyamfi, the Member of Parliament (MP) is Mr Oscar Ofori Larbi of the National Democratic Party (NDC).

Enchi is close to Elubo (Côte d'Ivoire). The largest river in the Municipality is the Tano with Disue as one of its tributaries which flows in the middle of Enchi.

Farming is the major occupation of the area with Cocoa farming as the largest contributor to the local economy.

Enchi recently gained popularity, when the suspended MCE of Sekondi-Takoradi, Mr Abdul-Munim Issah threatened a Police officer with a transfer to the town, during a misunderstanding between the Police officer and the MCE at a check point close to the Takoradi cemetery on the night of February 2,2022.

