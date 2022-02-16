GES to begin BECE 2021 school selection verification today

16.02.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Education Service (GES) will today start the verification process of schools selected by the 2021 BECE candidates through bulk SMS, USSD messaging and online for confirmation and correction of the details of the students.

In a statement released by GES, it said, to ensure a smooth placement, the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) secretariat has made available the choices of the students on these platforms to avoid mistakes and any other problems when school placements come.

According to GES , the new move will ensure that, all errors in name, schools selected and any other will be corrected before the candidates start their exams.

It added that the verification process will take effect from today February 16 till Tuesday February 22, 2022.

The USSD code *899*88# can be used if candidates do not receive a bulk message or they can log on to https://csspsverify.com to verify their details.

GES noted that upon verification, candidates are expected to contact their head teachers if there is any error.

It emphasised that the verification does not allow students to change their schools selected as it is not a new process, however, errors noted can be corrected.