Jamestown: Police go after Gamashie youth for blocking road to celebrate “Ashikpai” festival

15.02.2022

The Ghana Police Service has announced that efforts are underway to apprehend some Gamashie youth who blocked roads in Jamestown to celebrate the Ashikpai” festival.

The incident occurred on Monday, February 14, 2022, at about 4pm on the beach road that links the John Atta Mills high street to the lighthouse area.

A Police statement issued this evening confirms that the situation was handled swiftly and the roadblock removed for commuters to be able to continue their journeys.

For the delays caused and the unlawful nature of the roadblock, the Police say efforts are underway to have the perpetrators arrested.

“About 500 youth of Gamashie celebrating their “Ashikpai” festival today, Monday, February 14, 2022, at 4:00 pm blocked the beach road that links the John Atta Mills high street at the lighthouse area opposite the Jamestown palace, thus preventing the free flow of traffic.

“The Accra Regional Police Command and the Jamestown District Command intervened to clear the road. The Police succeeded in reopening the road to motorists and commuters after an hour-long operation.

“Efforts are underway to apprehend the perpetrators,” part of a Police statement on its Facebook page has said.