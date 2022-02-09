ModernGhana logo
09.02.2022 Social News

Anloga: 60-year-old man found dead in lagoon at Tegbi

09.02.2022 LISTEN

A man believed to be in his 60s has been found dead in a lagoon at Tegbi Agbedrafor near the new site of Caring Sisters Vocation School in the Anlo District of the Volta region.

He was suspected to have drowned in the lagoon.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, February 8 at about 10:30 in the morning.

Mr Doe Kumado, the Unit Committee Chairman of Tegbi Agbefrafor Electoral area who disclosed this to ModernGhana News said the deceased was identified as Mr Cephas Kudjo Nkegbe.

He noted that the deceased was a former Goldsmith who worked outside the region for more than 20 years before his return.

Further information gathered by ModernGhana news indicate that the deceased escaped from Keta municipal hospital where he was admitted and receiving treatment for mental illness.

The family of the deceased did not suspect any foul play.

The case has since been reported to Keta municipal police command.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at Keta municipal mortuary pending autopsy.

Evans Worlanyo Ameamu
Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Volta Regional CorrespondentPage: EvansWorlanyoAmeamu

