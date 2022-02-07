Police looking for driver who caused crash that killed four women at Nsawam

Police in the Eastern Region are on a manhunt for the driver who lost control of his trailer truck and in the process crashed into several vehicles, killing four women instantly at Nsawam in the Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipality.

The Eastern Regional Police PRO, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, who confirmed this incident to Citi News, said efforts are underway to arrest the driver.

The Mercedes Benz truck with registration number GT 7176 N according to the police was loaded with an unspecified quantity of cement and was headed to Nsawam from Accra.

On reaching a section of the road at Prince Boateng Memorial School, the truck’s brakes allegedly failed, causing it to run into vehicles ahead of it.

This resulted in the death of the four women.

Even though the remains of the deceased have been deposited at the Nsawam government hospital for identification and autopsy, the crashed vehicles are yet to be towed from the scene.

