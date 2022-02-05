E/R: Over 40 passengers onboard bus that caught fire escape death

Ghana almost recorded another tragedy on the dawn of Saturday, February 5, 2022, when a moving O.A Zhongtong bus with registration number AS 8249-19 caught fire.

The incident happened when the bus was traveling from Tumu towards Accra with 49 passengers.

Narrating the incident, Anim Richmond, the driver of the bus explained that he realised smoke was billowing from the rear portion of the vehicle heading towards Akim Fisher near Asiakwa junction on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

According to the 52-year-old driver, he parked the bus on the side of the road to try and solve the smoke problem before continuing the journey.

Sensing that the situation was serious, he directed all passengers to alight from the bus.

He said suddenly, the bus started burning.

A call was placed to the Kibi Fire Station where firefighters were deployed to douse the fire.

Fortunately, all passengers escaped the fire unharmed and later joined different buses to their various destinations.

The burnt vehicle has been towed according to sources.