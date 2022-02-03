ModernGhana logo
Prampram: 77-year-old man shot dead in his room by unknown assailants

A 77-year-old man, Daniel Akwetey Awulley, has been shot dead by unknown assailants in his room at Miotso in Ningo-Prampram District in the early hours of Wednesday.

Chief Inspector Stella Dede Dzakpasu, the Public Relations Officer, Tema Police Regional Command, confirming the incident to the Ghana News Agency, said the deceased was found in his bedroom with gunshot wounds on his chest and thighs.

She said the Prampram Police Patrol team on Tuesday, February 2, at about 0210 hours while on night duty patrols, accosted two gentlemen, who, upon interrogation, informed the police that their father had been shot dead at his residence in Miotso.

The patrol team accompanied them to the father's residence and found that the main door to the two-bedroom house had been broken with a six-inch block, which the assailants possibly might have used to gain entry into the building.

Chief Inspector Dzakpasu said the body of the deceased had since been deposited at the Tema General Hospital Morgue for preservation and autopsy while personnel from the Homicide Unit, CID Headquarters, and Tema Regional CID, had visited the scene and launched investigations into the incident.

She appealed to the public to volunteer information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

GNA

