Tamale: Popular food vendor allegedly caught in illegal water connection

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) in the Northern Region has begun clamping down on illegal water connections in the region.

The company shut down an illegal connection at a construction site in the Tamale metropolis.

The two-storey building at the site is allegedly owned by a popular food vendor in Tamale.

The project is situated off the bank of Ghana Street, in the heart of the metropolis.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the GWCL, the water used on the site was connected illegally.

During a visit by a team from the Criminal Investigations Department, Public Utilities Regulations Commission and the GWCL, workers on the project site had already pumped some water from the illegally connected pipe and stored in about three tanks.

The workers, however, denied having knowledge of the illegal activity by the contractor and the owner of the building.

Officials then went ahead to disconnect the pipeline.

In an interview with Citi News, Nicholas Nii Abbey, the GWCL Regional Public Relations Manager for the Northern sector explained that, “last night, we got hinted of some illegal connections on this premises. When we came in last night, we realised that, this facility behind us has no documentation with us. What it means is that, she is not in our system as a customer, yet, they’ve managed to connect the water to build this structure, right from foundation to the level you are seeing.”

Adding that, “The PURC and the police have taken notice of everything, and we’ve disconnected the premises. Our next line of action is to invite her to answer why she has such connection to a facility without any reference and recourse to GWCL”

According to the water company, it has lost about 20 percent of its revenue to illegal connections for the year 2021 and the continuous illegal activity by residents is affecting water supply.

The company is already battling with obsolete equipment and erratic power supply.

In light of this, the PRO has warned residents and businesses engaged in illegal connections to desist from such acts or risk being prosecuted.

“Within the Tamale Metropolis, it happens that, one of the challenges that we are battling with has to do with illegal connections and in 2022, we are waging a serious war on illegal activities. So this is to serve a notice to the public that who ever is engaged in illegal connection, should be mindful that GWCL will come after them and we mean it,” he stressed.

---Citinewsroom