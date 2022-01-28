ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
28.01.2022 Social News

Oti Region: Three teenagers battle for their lives after gory accident

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Oti Region: Three teenagers battle for their lives after gory accident
28.01.2022 LISTEN

Three teenagers are currently fighting for their lives at the Hohoe Government Hospital after being involved in a gory accident on the Jasikan-Hohoe road.

The three according to information gathered are all students of the Bueman Senior High School in the Oti Region.

They were onboard a bus that apparently had a fault in the early hours of Friday, January 28, 2022.

On the road from Jasikan to Hohoe, the bus had a flat tyre as the driver lost control, leading to the accident.

Several of the passengers sustained various degrees of injuries including the three students of Bueman Senior High School.

“As we speak we have about three of the students in the Hospital, we understand they are from Bueman Senior High School,” an eye witness told TV3 in an interview.

All the victims including the three teenage students have been admitted to the Hohoe Government Hospital for medical care.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
3 Bueman SHS students killed in accident, others injured
28.01.2022 | Social News
Marine Drive Project: Asking us to relocate within two weeks unfair — Arts Centre staff
28.01.2022 | Social News
Doctor in ‘fake’ Takoradi pregnant woman trial fails court
28.01.2022 | Social News
Atebubu-Amantin is security risk area – Dominic Nitiwul
28.01.2022 | Social News
40-year-old man burnt to death in Akuoku
28.01.2022 | Social News
MUSEC warns trouble makers at Ejisu SHTS after stabbing incidents
28.01.2022 | Social News
E/R: Two die from nasty motorbike accident on Accra-Akosombo highway
28.01.2022 | Social News
Chiefs, residents question ‘strange’ street names at Ngleshie Amanfro
28.01.2022 | Social News
Accra: Driver, two supervisors slapped with various fines for spilling concrete on road
28.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line