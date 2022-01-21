Mobilise necessary emergency health, disaster relieves to help Bogoso disaster victims – NDC to gov’t

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has asked government to provide every needed emergency health and disaster relief to support victims of the explosion in Appiatse, near Bogoso in the Western Region.

“That said, the party hereby makes a passionate appeal to all Ghanaians, and government in particular to leave no stone unturned in mobilizing the necessary emergency health and disaster relief needed to bring succour to the injured and all displaced persons,” the press release signed by National Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo has said.

It adds, “With a reported estimate of 95% of all households in Apiate reduced to rubble due to the impact of this disaster, it stands to reason that Government must double-up its efforts in finding temporary shelter for all displaced persons while urgent steps are taken to reconstruct the town and bring normalcy back to the lives of the good people of Apiate.

Read the full NDC press release on Thursday’s explosion below:

PRESS RELEASE

21st January, 2022

For Immediate Release:

NDC EXTENDS SYMPATHIES TO VICTIMS OF YESTERDAY’S EXPLOSION INCIDENT AT APIATE.

The National Democratic Congress has learned with deep sorrow, the unfortunate news of an incident of explosion in the Western Region town of Apiate.

The sad event which occurred yesterday, 20th January, 2022, is reported to have resulted in unimaginable loss, including the death of seventeen (17) persons, while dozens sustained varying degrees of injuries with many of them in critical condition.

The NDC joins other well-meaning Ghanaians first in expressing our deepest condolences to the families of all persons who lost their lives through this tragic event. The party further takes this opportunity to request the healing mercies of the Almighty God for a speedy recovery of all injured persons. No one could have foreseen a calamity of such magnitude befalling the good of Apiate at a time such as this.

That said, the party hereby makes a passionate appeal to all Ghanaians, and government in particular to leave no stone unturned in mobilizing the necessary emergency health and disaster relief needed to bring succor to the injured and all displaced persons. With a reported estimate of 95% of all households in Apiate reduced to rubble due to the impact of this disaster, it stands to reason that Government must double-up its efforts in finding temporary shelter for all displaced persons while urgent steps are taken to reconstruct the town and bring normalcy back to the lives of the good people of Apiate.

The leadership of the NDC has suspended its ongoing outreach program in the Western Region and has directed the regional leadership of the party to visit and commiserate with the victims of this disaster as soon as possible. May the good Lord continue to heal the injured and comfort the bereaved.

Signed

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

(National Chairman)