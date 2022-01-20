ModernGhana logo
Assemblies of God Ghana launches TV station

General News General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Professor Paul Frimpong-Manso
Assemblies of God, Ghana has launched a television station, AGTV in a bid to widen the outreach of the gospel across the world.

Sunday’s launch at the Assemblies of God Headquarters in Accra attracted senior members of the clergy, church members and other invited guests.

The free to air television network would show a variety of programs including sermons, gospel music, Christine movies, news bulletins and sports highlights.

Launching the station, the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Professor Paul Frimpong-Manso, said the vision for the television station was hatched during the initial COVID-19 pandemic which necessitated the closure of churches and other public gatherings. According to him, a lot more souls can be reached through the power of television.

“With about 6,000 AG churches and almost 700,000 membership across the country, the TV station owned by AG was handy in reaching the entire nation for Christ," he stated.

Rev Frimpong-Manso expressed the Church’s gratitude to all its pastors and members for their immense support in making the vision of the AGTV attainable.

The General Manager of AGTV Mr. Abraham Asare emphasized that the objectives of the TV channel are; to be a point of reference as the leading Christian television station in Ghana and make the gospel of Jesus Christ common through the broadcast of life changing messages. They also seek to promote relevant AG church activities and programs, thereby presenting AG as the church of choice.

Whiles providing quality Christian entertaining programs and broadcast programs that give guidance and hope to the Christian youth, he further stated that AGTV shall be the preferred destination for businesses with quick returns for their investments.

