Bogoso explosion: Gov’t will do everything to restore normalcy to Apiate – Akufo-Addo assures

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured that the government will do everything in its power to restore normalcy to Apiate, the town close to Bogoso in the Western Region where a disastrous explosion occurred on Thursday afternoon.

The Police this afternoon provided clarity in a statement on Facebook that a vehicle with mining explosives from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in an explosion at Apiate near Bogoso.

At least nine people have been confirmed dead with over 20 people and still counting severely injured.

The victims have been admitted to hospitals and clinics within the Bogoso Municipality.

Having been briefed of what has happened, President Akufo-Addo has expressed sadness, describing the incident as unfortunate, and tragic.

“I have just received a briefing on the circumstances that led to an explosion in Apiate near Bogoso, in the Western Region, resulting in the loss of lives and the destruction of properties belonging to residents.

“It is a truly sad, unfortunate and tragic incident, and I extend, on behalf of Government, deep condolences to the families of the deceased, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery,” the President said in a post on his social media.

President Akufo-Addo further assures that government will explore all means to restore normalcy to the affected community.

“The Police, Armed Forces and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) are coordinating efforts to contain the situation, and I have also instructed NADMO to see to it that rapid relief is brought to residents of the town.

“Government will spare no effort to ensure a rapid return to a situation of normalcy for residents of Apiate,” the statement emphasised.