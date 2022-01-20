Ya-Na commiserates with Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama, has received emissaries of Ya-Na Abukari II, tasked to convey Gbewaa Palace's condolence to Mahama family on the demise of their brother, Emmanuel Adam Mahama.

The delegation was led by Naa Alhassan Andani, Chief of Pishigu and former Managing Director of Stanbic Bank Ghana.

The late Emmanuel Adam Mahama, who passed on Friday 31st December 2021, has since been buried.

His final funeral rites is slated for Sunday 30th January 2022 at Bole in the Savanna Region.

GNA