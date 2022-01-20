NLC slams university managers after UTAG snubs directive to end strike

20.01.2022 LISTEN

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has taken a swipe at university managers over the University Teachers Association of Ghana's (UTAG) failure to call off its strike.

The Executive Secretary of the NLC, Ofoso Asamoah, said university managers had failed to enforce the Commission's directive for members of UTAG to call off its strike.

“The UTAG appeared before the commission with the government side and the university managers and when the issue came for determination, it was declared as illegal so if it is illegal it is for the university managers, the Vice-Chancellors, the heads of departments and the government to ensure that they are in their classrooms,” he said in a Citi News interview.

UTAG members on all campuses are on strike to force the government to restore the conditions of service agreed upon in 2012.

The 2012 conditions of service pegged the Basic plus Market Premium of a lecturer at $2,084.42.

UTAG has complained that the current arrangement has reduced its members' basic premiums to $997.84.

The NLC subsequently declared the ongoing strike as illegal, but UTAG has failed to back down on its industrial action.

Mr. Asamoah was disappointed that management had failed to notify the NLC of UTAG's failure to call off its strike.

“Anytime the NLC makes a declaration, those who are supposed to assist with the problem are not doing it. Whether they are in the lecture halls or not, the NLC will not know. Did the managers of the university write to the NLC informing us that the directive had not been adhered to?”

—citinewsroom