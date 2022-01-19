Second they came for the NPP Appointees
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a NPP Appointee
Then they came for the NDC Appointees
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a NDC Appointee
Then they came for the TUC Executives
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a TUC Executive
Then they came for the UTAG Executives
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a UTAG Executive
Then they came for some GJA Members
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a GJA Member
Then they came for some Radio Presenters
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Radio Presenter
Then they shot innocent bystanders during General Elections
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a bystander
Then they came for me
And there was no one left
To speak for me.
Sequel Poem by Magnus Naabe RexDanquah, the Ghanaian
(6th January, 2022)