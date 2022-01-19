ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
19.01.2022 Poem

Second They Came

(Sequel to FIRST THEY CAME by Martin Niemoller, German Priest, 6th January 1946)
19.01.2022 LISTEN
By Magnus Naabe RexDanquah

Second they came for the NPP Appointees
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a NPP Appointee

Then they came for the NDC Appointees
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a NDC Appointee

Then they came for the TUC Executives
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a TUC Executive

Then they came for the UTAG Executives
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a UTAG Executive

Then they came for some GJA Members
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a GJA Member

Then they came for some Radio Presenters
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Radio Presenter

Then they shot innocent bystanders during General Elections
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a bystander

Then they came for me

And there was no one left
To speak for me.

 

Sequel Poem by Magnus Naabe RexDanquah, the Ghanaian 

(6th January, 2022)

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Poem
ModernGhana Links
Oh Dede, we are tasty
16.01.2022 | Poem
The stench of perverse men
14.12.2021 | Poem
Galamsey Ghana
05.11.2021 | Poem
A Poem On Anti-LGBT Bill
28.10.2021 | Poem
The sacrificial lamb
28.10.2021 | Poem
For Life Is For Life
21.10.2021 | Poem
A failed imagination!
07.10.2021 | Poem
Mother of Mockery
28.09.2021 | Poem
Tame Me
05.09.2021 | Poem
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line