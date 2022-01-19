Second they came for the NPP Appointees

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a NPP Appointee

Then they came for the NDC Appointees

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a NDC Appointee

Then they came for the TUC Executives

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a TUC Executive

Then they came for the UTAG Executives

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a UTAG Executive

Then they came for some GJA Members

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a GJA Member

Then they came for some Radio Presenters

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Radio Presenter

Then they shot innocent bystanders during General Elections

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a bystander

Then they came for me

And there was no one left

To speak for me.

Sequel Poem by Magnus Naabe RexDanquah, the Ghanaian

(6th January, 2022)