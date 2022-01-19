ModernGhana logo
Tain DCE welcome pupils on 'my first day at school'

By Yeboah Isaac || Contributor
The Tain District Chief Executive (DCE), Dr. Mrs. Lucy Acheampong has toured some schools in the district to welcome newly admitted pupils on their first day at school.

She was accompanied by the Bono Regional Director of Education, the Member of Parliament for the area, the District Director of Education and some officials from the district education directorate and the Assembly.

The initiative formed part of efforts to motivate and encourage newly admitted pupils into kindergarten and primary one to stay and be happy in school.

The day also allows the officials to interact with both teachers and pupils of the school as a symbol of love.

Interacting with teachers and pupils in the schools visited, Dr. Mrs. Lucy Acheampong urged the school children to study hard to achieve their future aspirations.

She advised teachers to execute their duties with passion and give out their best.

She assured the teachers that all their challenges would be addressed in due course to ensure quality education for school children.

The Member of Parliament for the area, Mr. Sulemana Adama admonished teachers to make teaching their topmost priority, adding that an education founded on a solid foundation in the early stages of the pupils was the basic ingredient of an educated and prosperous society.

On her part, the Bono regional Director of Education, Madam Ivy Asantewaa stressed the need for teachers to live exemplary lives for the pupils to emulate since children easily pick good and bad habits from their immediate environments.

Items given out to the children include exercise books, crayons, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, biscuits and drinks.

