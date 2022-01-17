Hungary's President lauds Rev. Dr Lawrence Tetteh for strengthening Ghana, Hungary ties

President of Hungary, János Áder, has commended the Reverend Dr Lawrence Tetteh, an economist and renowned international evangelist, for his contribution towards strengthening the ties between Hungary and Ghana.

President Áder, during his state visit to Ghana last week, met Rev. Dr Tetteh as part of his official engagements, and exchanged gifts with him.

The President expressed gratitude to Rev. Dr Tetteh for his “immense” role in the fruitful relationship that had existed between Ghana and Hungary over the period, a news brief shared with the Ghana News Agency said.

Rev. Dr Tetteh is the Founder and President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach.

He is an International Evangelist, a teacher of the Gospel, and author of many books, including “Count your Blessings” and “Benefits of the Anointing.”

Rev. Dr. Tetteh trained at the Budapest University of Economic Sciences in Hungary and also at the London School of Economics (LSE) in the United Kingdom.

He is currently an Adviser of the Hungarian-Africa Knowledge Centre.

He is a fellow of the Royal Society of Arts.

Rev. Dr Tetteh has ministered extensively in many international conferences and universities in Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and the USA.

President Áder's visit to Ghana was the first for a Hungarian leader since the fall of communism.

The visit was to reaffirm the ties of cooperation and the bond of friendship that the two countries attach to their relations.

At a joint press conference held by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his visiting Hungarian counterpart, President Áder, at the Jubilee House, Accra, the two leaders affirmed their resolve to expand the existing ties between their nations.

The areas include trade, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, ICT, financial services, water management, environmental protection, sports, nature conservation and waste management.

They committed to help realise the global commitment of halving greenhouse emissions by 2030.

They pledged their commitment to ensure that there would be mutual benefits for their the peoples.

A number of key agreements signed, President Akufo-Addo said, included the continuation of an educational exchange programme between the Ministry of Human Capacities of Hungary and the Ministry of Education of Ghana.

Through the programme, educational assistance were being offered to many Ghanaian students to study in Hungary in fields such as medicine, engineering, and agriculture.

Hungarian scientists, engineers, and doctors have also completed various missions in Ghana under the agreement.

GNA