ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Hungary's President lauds Rev. Dr Lawrence Tetteh for strengthening Ghana, Hungary ties

Social News Hungary's President lauds Rev. Dr Lawrence Tetteh for strengthening Ghana, Hungary ties
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

President of Hungary, János Áder, has commended the Reverend Dr Lawrence Tetteh, an economist and renowned international evangelist, for his contribution towards strengthening the ties between Hungary and Ghana.

President Áder, during his state visit to Ghana last week, met Rev. Dr Tetteh as part of his official engagements, and exchanged gifts with him.

The President expressed gratitude to Rev. Dr Tetteh for his “immense” role in the fruitful relationship that had existed between Ghana and Hungary over the period, a news brief shared with the Ghana News Agency said.

Rev. Dr Tetteh is the Founder and President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach.

He is an International Evangelist, a teacher of the Gospel, and author of many books, including “Count your Blessings” and “Benefits of the Anointing.”

Rev. Dr. Tetteh trained at the Budapest University of Economic Sciences in Hungary and also at the London School of Economics (LSE) in the United Kingdom.

He is currently an Adviser of the Hungarian-Africa Knowledge Centre.

He is a fellow of the Royal Society of Arts.

Rev. Dr Tetteh has ministered extensively in many international conferences and universities in Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and the USA.

President Áder's visit to Ghana was the first for a Hungarian leader since the fall of communism.

The visit was to reaffirm the ties of cooperation and the bond of friendship that the two countries attach to their relations.

At a joint press conference held by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his visiting Hungarian counterpart, President Áder, at the Jubilee House, Accra, the two leaders affirmed their resolve to expand the existing ties between their nations.

The areas include trade, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, ICT, financial services, water management, environmental protection, sports, nature conservation and waste management.

They committed to help realise the global commitment of halving greenhouse emissions by 2030.

They pledged their commitment to ensure that there would be mutual benefits for their the peoples.

A number of key agreements signed, President Akufo-Addo said, included the continuation of an educational exchange programme between the Ministry of Human Capacities of Hungary and the Ministry of Education of Ghana.

Through the programme, educational assistance were being offered to many Ghanaian students to study in Hungary in fields such as medicine, engineering, and agriculture.

Hungarian scientists, engineers, and doctors have also completed various missions in Ghana under the agreement.

GNA

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Take a second look at Article 71 to ensure industrial peace—CEMED
17.01.2022 | Social News
About 7,000 facing prosecution for nonpayment of SSNIT contributions
17.01.2022 | Social News
A/R: Police go after youth involved in lynching man at Kotwi
17.01.2022 | Social News
We'll soon decide on NLC's directive to suspend strike — UTAG
17.01.2022 | Social News
Fird Flu infects 9,470 birds in Bono Region
17.01.2022 | Social News
Kadjebi to join CLOGSAG strike
17.01.2022 | Social News
Structure security management in the country – Security consultant
17.01.2022 | Social News
Bawku disturbance: North East Regional Minister preaches peace to Mamprusi youth
17.01.2022 | Social News
Pineapple farmers call for police protection against landguards, estate developers
17.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line