Krachi East Okada riders embark on strike over member's death

Krachi East Okada riders embark on strike over member's death
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Okada riders in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region, have declared a sit-down strike to mourn the death of a member of the Association.

The dead, Abdul Rahman, 30, died on the spot in a motor crash at Dambai at about 2000 hours of Sunday.

Two motorbikes traveling from opposite directions collided head-on, which resulted in the casualty and leaving Goerge Kunde, 22, in critical condition.

Mr Mborti Isaac, Chairman of Krachi East Okada Association told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that he said the person in critical condition had been sent to Kopah Clinic at Dambai and receiving treatment.

He said the strike was necessary to enable all riders to mourn with the family of the deceased.

Mr Mborti called on the authorities to put in measures to ensure that road accidents were reduced.

Police Inspector Lawrence Addo of the Motor Traffic and Transport Division (MTTD), Oti Region, who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said a team of Police officers had been dispatched to sympathise with one Corporal Zakaria Asharift, an Officer who lost a brother in the accident.

GNA

