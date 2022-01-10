W/R: Police arrest nine robbery suspects with the help of community members

10.01.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of nine robbery suspects in the Western Region with the help of Wassa Appiahkrom and Ayiem communities.

“The combined efforts of the police and members of Wassa Appiahkrom and Ayiem communities led to the arrest of mine (9) robbery suspects in two robbery attacks on 7th and 8th January, 2022 at Wassa Akropong and Mpohor in the Western Region,” part of a statement issued by the Police on Monday has said.

According to the Police, the suspects attacked their victims with an array of weapons, made up of a locally manufactured pistol, cutlasses and a dagger.

The suspects subsequently bolted from the crime scenes with various items including a motorbike, mobile phones and a cash amount of GHS2,700.

The suspects including Godwin Boah, Philemon Essien, Emmanuel Yaley, Mohammed Sumaila, Evans Amarh, Patrick Aboah, Augustine Nana Abaka, Kwabena Acquah, and Godfred Akwah are currently in police custody.

Suspect Philemon Essien who sustained gunshot wound on his hand and suspect Emmanuel Yaley who sustained non-gun-shot related injuries during the arrest were sent to Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital where they were admitted for treatment while under Police guard.

Items retrieved from the suspects include a cash amount of GHS2,200.00, a motorbike, and an Opel taxi with Registration no. WR 3186-14 which have been impounded for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the police are on the lookout for two others suspects who managed to escape.

“We highly commend community members of Wassa Appiahkrom and Ayiem for supporting the police in effecting the arrests.

“We equally commend the personnel of the Western Regional Command for their patriotic services towards ensuring peace and security in the region.

“Indeed, Police-Community partnership is the master key to crime fighting. Let us therefore continue to work together for safer communities,” the Police statement concludes.