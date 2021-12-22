V/R: Four remanded in Aflao police swoop, 12 others charged

The Aflao District and Circuit courts have separately remanded four suspects in connection with a police swoop in the Volta Region.

This followed some thorough screening and investigation of 34 suspects arrested in the Aflao municipality following some incidences of lawlessness, narcotics peddling, and the abuse of motorcycles.

The suspects are Sape Atonu, 42; Mensah Emmanuel, 26; and Agboson Jonas, 28; were put before the Aflao District Court.

The trio was arraigned for falsely pretending to be the public officers.

This was evident in a video where the trio, in security uniforms, was seen searching and extorting money from travellers at Beats and Pillars along the Ghana-Togo frontiers at Aflao.

Twenty-year-old Bless Joseph, who was arrested for possessing narcotics, was also put before the Aflao Circuit Court.

All four suspects pleaded not guilty to their respective charges and have been separately remanded to reappear on January 06, 2022.

Meanwhile, 30 others arrested in the same swoop have been admitted to police inquiry bail and are assisting with investigations.

In the Akasti motorbike operation, 12 riders have been charged with riding without a helmet, riding unregistered motorbikes, and riding without a licence.

They are to reappear before the court on Thursday, 23 December 2021.

