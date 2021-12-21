Albert Kan-Dapaah meets Bawku feuding factions

Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, has met leaders of the factions that are engaged in protracted chieftaincy conflict in the Bawku Traditional Area of the Upper East Region.

The minister held the meeting with representatives of Mamprusis and Kusasis in the Bawku Traditional Area, at the office of the Northern Regional Coordinating Council in Tamale.

After the meeting, the leaders of the two factions issued a joint communique pledging to commit to peace in the area.

The communique said “recent developments emanating from an ongoing chieftaincy dispute between Mamprusis and Kusasis, continue to threaten the peace and security of the entire Bawku Traditional Area. In a bid to avert an escalation of the dispute and safeguard the peace of the area, the Hon. Albert Kan-Dapaah, Minister for National Security, on December 20, 2021, met with representatives of Mamprusis and Kusasis in the Bawku Traditional Area, at the office of the Northern Regional Coordinating Council in Tamale.”

It said, “Consequently, we, the representatives of Mamprusis and Kusasis, present at the meeting, in committing to the protection of the peace and stability of Bawku, agreed that, the youth and people of the two factions would desist from acts, including the passing of incendiary comments via traditional and social media and the release of press statements, aimed at inflaming passions.

They also resolved that “we shall fully support actions of State Security Agencies aimed at restoring peace, law, and order in the event of an escalation arising from a failure of the youth to abide by the aforesaid resolution.”

They said “by this communique, we entreat our people to remain calm while we explore non-violent means, per the laws of Ghana, to amicably resolve the impasse.”