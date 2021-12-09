Driver jailed 10 years for stealing

The Nkawie Circuit Court has sentenced a 31-year-old driver to 10 years imprisonment for stealing at Abuakwa-Maakro in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality.

Darko Mensah, who was a caretaker of a house belonging to a woman domiciled in Belgium, was said to have stolen various household appliances installed in the house and bolted away.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and was convicted on his own plea by the court presided over by Nana Bruce.

Police Chief Inspector Comfort Amankwaa, prosecuting, told the court that the complainant was an evangelist who resides at Anomangye, a suburb of Kumasi.

She said the complainant's daughter who is domiciled in Belgium entrusted her house at Maakro into the care of the convict about five years ago.

The prosecution said on August 13, 2019, the complainant called and informed the convict that his daughter and husband were coming to Ghana and that they would be staying in their house at Maakro.

The convict agreed and assured the complainant that he would be in the house waiting for them on that day.

She said however, when they went to the house, the convict was nowhere to be found but a neighbor brought the keys to the complainant and his daughter.

The prosecution said when the owners entered the house, to their surprise, all the household items including deep freezers and fridges, microwave ovens, television sets, mattresses and beds, generator and others, valued at over GHc 150,000.00 had been stolen from the house.

She said a report was made to the Abuakwa Police who arrested the convict and upon investigations, he was charged and brought before the court.

GNA