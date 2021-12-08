I won’t be an impediment to free, fair and transparent elections in Ghana – Akufo-Addo pledges

08.12.2021 LISTEN

The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured the Ghanaian citizenry that he will not be an impediment to the conduct of free, fair, and transparent elections in the country when his time is due to leave office.

The respected African leader is in his fifth year as President of the West African country serving his second and final term in office.

Delivering an address at the 2nd Kofi Annan Peace and Security Forum, held at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), on Wednesday, 8 December 2021, President Akufo-Addo pledged to hand over power after the 2024 general elections in line with the two-term limit stipulated in the 1992 Constitution.

“I will not make or cause to be made any substantial modification to the electoral laws in the last six months before the next election; and I will respect the two-term limit for the exercise of presidential authority, as stipulated in the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana,” the Ghana President said.

According to him, he has no plans to obstruct the conduct of free, fair, and transparent elections in the country.

He charged other African leaders to make similar pledges to ensure democracies in their respective countries grow by moving in the right direction.

“I will not be an impediment to the conduct of free, fair, and transparent elections; and I will hand over power to the next elected President on 7 January 2025,” H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said.

The Ghanaian leader in his concluding remarks commended the KAIPTC and its foreign supporters including the government of the Federal Republic of Germany, the government of the Kingdom of Norway, among others for putting together the 2021 Kofi Annan Peace and Security Forum.