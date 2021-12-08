Queens eulogises Kufuor as he celebrates 83rd brithday

Queens, a pro New Patriotic Party (NPP) group has heaped praises on former President John Agyekum Kufour on his eighty-third birthday.

The group says it is celebrating Mr Kufuor for his role in the development of women and the country during his presidency.

They added that ex-president Kufuor created a blueprint for the country by controlling fiscal discipline and tightening monetary policy to attract donors and investors.

"And this revamped our economy in the 2000s.

"Your Excellency, we cherish you dearly, and we wish for more years of your life to enable us to tap into your impeccable knowledge and wisdom," they stated.

Below is the group’s full statement:

We celebrate a hero and a patriotic statesman today.

A leader who, against all odds, charted a path for our country's democracy and on whose shoulders our core tenets and tradition, as a political party, (NPP) rest.

Especially, in implementing our principles and defining our ideologies as a centre-right liberal democratic party.

Ex-president Kufuor had a vision for our beloved country.

He understood the importance of liberating the entire citizenry when he said: "Never again should Ghanaians have to resort to dubious means to get to or live in foreign lands, simply to make a living" hence his focus on executing public policies which benefitted all Ghanaians.

Ex-president Kufuor's reign as a leader influenced our economy greatly.

With his background as a conservative-liberal, one would have thought that he would consider private sector solutions for public services but on the contrary, he adopted a socialist approach where the government is charged with the responsibility for providing services and access to basic infrastructure and amenities to the citizenry.

As a leader of our beloved nation, ex-president Kufuor promoted and developed a short and medium-term policy framework that captured the entire citizenry irrespective of their social groupings and backgrounds for economic transformation.

Key among these strategies include health insurance, promotion of agro-processing and modernising agriculture, the building of good and accessible roads, provision of energy, and building of model schools in each district and municipal.

Your excellency, as the entire country celebrates your birthday today, Queens: A women's group which advocates good governance and development, equally wants to join in and add our voice to re-echo your great strides and phenomenal exploits in protecting our party's tradition and lineage.

We agree with you when you said our party should focus on electing a unifier, a leader who can bring us all together irrespective of our internal fractions.

Your Excellency, we cherish you dearly, and we wish for more years of your life to enable us to tap into your impeccable knowledge and wisdom.

We pray the good Lord to bless and watch over your path.

Happy birthday ex-president John Agyekum Diawuo Kufuor.