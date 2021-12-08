GOIL’s 15p fuel reduction not enough, other OMCs to reduce prices – Commercial drivers

08.12.2021 LISTEN

The Concerned Drivers Union of Ghana wants the 15 pesewas reduction on a litre fuel at GOIL fuel stations to also reflect at the pumps of other oil marketing companies (OMCs).

According to the union, the Goil pumps cannot be found in every community nationwide which means that not all drivers will benefit from the reduction.

Spokesperson for the Concerned Drivers Union, David Agboado, in an interview with Citi News, said the government has not yet addressed their concerns.

The Drivers who embarked on a brief sit-down strike on Monday specifically wanted a reduction in taxes of fuel to bring down the cost of the product.

They’re asking the government to direct other OMCs to also reduce their fuel prices to at least be in unison with that of GOIL.

“The pump price is what we are talking about and not one enterprise. If GOIL has reduced theirs, all the rest must also be in uniform but this is an order to GOIL alone. Meanwhile, some of our colleagues in other parts of the country do not buy from GOIL because GOIL isn’t everywhere.”

“This is what we are saying. The right thing must be done at the right time.”

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC), also has some concerns about the directive to GOIL.

According to COPEC, the 15 pesewas reduction on a litre of fuel could cost GOIL GH¢ 90 million a month.

The Executive Secretary of COPEC, Duncan Amoah, in a Citi News interview said the directive was “very problematic” because of the possible effects on GOIL and not a sustainable solution.

“What the directive means to a company like GOIL is a shaving off of GH¢ 90 million in one month if you look at GOIL's volumes of around 60 million litres monthly.”

“GOIL is listed, and as a listed entity with other ordinary Ghanaians with shareholding, we think the approach and how it has been done so far can only create problems for all of us downstream,” Mr. Amoah said.

---citinewsroom