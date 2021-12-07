Farmers Day: Biakoye DCE congratulates award winners

07.12.2021 LISTEN

Madam Milicent Carboo, District Chief Executive (DCE) of the Biakoye constituency in the Oti Region, has congratulated all gallant award winners in the development of agriculture in the District.

She was much impressed by the turnout, display of farm produce and the variety of cultural displays at the ceremony ground at the 37th National Farmers Day Celebration held in WoraWora.

She commended the participants on their endeavours particularly at a time when the longstanding drought continues to bite across the entire district.

She told this reporter during an interview that, innovation and diversification are both key to the farm's success.

Madam Carboo said farming was gradually becoming a game changer for local economies and urged the youth to go into subsistence agriculture.

She said Biakoye District Assembly and government is committed to the growth of the agriculture sector by providing subsidized seedlings and fertilizers to farmers.

The awardees were given refrigerators, cutlasses, agro-chemicals, knapsack spraying machines, fishing nets, wellington boots, certificates, tricycle, radio sets bicycles and citations.

She extended her profound gratitude to stakeholders, heads of departmental organisations, various security agencies and other invited guests whose presence and contributions made the occasion a great success.