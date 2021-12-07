ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
07.12.2021 Regional News

Farmers Day: Biakoye DCE congratulates award winners

By Kingsley Mamore
Farmers Day: Biakoye DCE congratulates award winners
07.12.2021 LISTEN

Madam Milicent Carboo, District Chief Executive (DCE) of the Biakoye constituency in the Oti Region, has congratulated all gallant award winners in the development of agriculture in the District.

She was much impressed by the turnout, display of farm produce and the variety of cultural displays at the ceremony ground at the 37th National Farmers Day Celebration held in WoraWora.

She commended the participants on their endeavours particularly at a time when the longstanding drought continues to bite across the entire district.

She told this reporter during an interview that, innovation and diversification are both key to the farm's success.

Madam Carboo said farming was gradually becoming a game changer for local economies and urged the youth to go into subsistence agriculture.

She said Biakoye District Assembly and government is committed to the growth of the agriculture sector by providing subsidized seedlings and fertilizers to farmers.

The awardees were given refrigerators, cutlasses, agro-chemicals, knapsack spraying machines, fishing nets, wellington boots, certificates, tricycle, radio sets bicycles and citations.

She extended her profound gratitude to stakeholders, heads of departmental organisations, various security agencies and other invited guests whose presence and contributions made the occasion a great success.

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Regional News
ModernGhana Links
Farmer's Day: The kind of awards given to best farmers discouraging others to go into agric — Gomoa Chief
07.12.2021 | Regional News
A/R: Offinso Municipal Assembly celebrates 37th Farmers Day
06.12.2021 | Regional News
Nana Tuah Takyi is Atebubu-Amantin Municipal best farmer for 2021
06.12.2021 | Regional News
MP For Lambussie Supports Students With 100% Of His Share Of The MP's Common Fund
05.12.2021 | Regional News
Obuasi East: 63-Year-Old Samuel Edmundson Appiah Scoops District Best Farmer Award
05.12.2021 | Regional News
37th National Farmers Day celebrations held at Tain
04.12.2021 | Regional News
Navrongo: Niagia Awe awarded overall best farmer in Kassena Nankana Municipality
04.12.2021 | Regional News
66-year-old ex-miner, Stephen Akore Agyeman wins Obuasi Municipal Best Farmer
04.12.2021 | Regional News
Four Assemblies receive support from Nzema Manle Rural Bank towards Farmer's Day
03.12.2021 | Regional News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line