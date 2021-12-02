ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Investigate Adwoa Safo impersonation in Parliament — Ayariga to IGP

Social News Investigate Adwoa Safo impersonation in Parliament — Ayariga to IGP
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Dr Hassan Ayariga, founder and leader of All People's Congress (APC), has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to investigate allegations of impersonation in Parliament.

He also asked Madam Sarah Adjoa Sarfo, Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, to step down for a by-election in the area following allegations that she allowed someone to represent her in Parliament.

“Madam Adjoa Sarfo vacated her seat, and another person (Becky Sarfo) occupied the seat with impunity on the faithful day of 30th November 2021. She has compromised her seat and must face the law. Madam Sarfo and the imposter must face the wrath of our law. Let me state that nobody is above the laws of this country. I mean nobody!”

“When you commit such a crime of that magnitude and allow an imposter to occupy your seat and lie to the people of Ghana, you must face the law. And all those who helped in the act must also be investigated and brought to book. We can't allow such disgraceful act to happen in our Parliament House,” he said in a statement to the Ghana News Agency.

Mr Ayariga said Parliament was a House of the representatives of the people, where truth and rule of law was paramount and that “it cannot be a place for imposters, disregard for the rule of law and disrespect to the nation.”

Madam Sarah Adwoa Sarfo has been in the trends on social media for allegedly allowing someone to represent her in Parliament to approve the 2022 Budget on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Meanwhile, the MP has debunked the claims, stressing that she was in Parliament.

GNA

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Ibn Chambas commends government for resolving Yendi chieftaincy dispute
02.12.2021 | Social News
Prestea Huni-Valley MCE visits grieving families of victims of illegal mining disaster
02.12.2021 | Social News
Krobos reject COVID vaccine over fears it will make them vote for NPP
02.12.2021 | Social News
SSNIT Scandal: Court to decide on mode of trial on December 16
02.12.2021 | Social News
Successive governments have failed Ghana — Ernesto Yeboah
02.12.2021 | Social News
IGP working to operationalise $1m police emergency fund to cater for injured officers
02.12.2021 | Social News
Police to inspect COVID-19 cards from January 2022
02.12.2021 | Social News
Parliament’s refusal, failure to hold executive accountable betrayal of Ghanaians — Martin Amidu
02.12.2021 | Social News
2022 budget impasse: Parliament building a disrespectful society – Security analyst
02.12.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line