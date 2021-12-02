ModernGhana logo
CODA commissions modern school in Nsuaem

The Coastal Development Authority (CODA) has commissioned a modern school building at Nsuaem in the Tarkwa Nsuaem constituency of the Western Region.

The new ICT-integrated facility was constructed in place of an old dilapidated school building that collapsed in June 2020.

The new facility has an urban-oriented design of six classrooms with each accommodating 50 pupils. Other amenities include a conference room, headmaster’s office, and a fully fitted ICT laboratory. To improve teaching and learning while safeguarding the health of teachers and pupils, blackboards have been replaced with marker boards.

CODA approved the construction of the project, in response to a request from the constituency through the Divisional Chief of Nsuaem, Nana Kwamina Adadie II, following the collapse of the old school block. This is in furtherance of the Authority’s commitment to promoting education as a tool for accelerated economic and social development.

The project was funded at a cost of GHS868,000 under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) which is better known as the “one million dollars per constituency” initiative, a flagship of the Akufo-Addo administration.

