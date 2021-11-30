East Legon incident: Soldiers were arrested for assaulting pregnant woman, not robbery – Police

The East Legon District Police Command in Accra has clarified that the three soldiers and a civilian who were apprehended on November 26 were arrested for assault and not robbery.

It said the matter is under investigation and the three soldiers involved have been handed over to the Military Police of the Ghana Armed Forces for internal investigations and sanctions.

The Herald Newspaper reported on Monday that, three rogue soldiers and civilians were busted in a robbery incident at East Legon after subjecting a pregnant woman and a baby to severe beatings.

The Commander of the East Legon District Police, Chief Superintendent, Kwaku Bempah, confirmed the beating but said there was no robbery.

He explained that a family member of the same household took his soldier friends to the house to frighten a sick person to oblige to medical attention at the hospital.

“What I know is, it’s not a robbery but an assault. What I know is the brother of a guy who happens to be a friend of the people assaulted brought the soldiers in looking for their brother.”

“He felt that by bringing the soldiers there, the brother will be scared and come back home. So when they came and knocked at the gate, they didn’t open because they don't know them and because they didn’t open, soldiers jumped into the house and started assaulting them,” Chief Superintendent Bempah recounted.

