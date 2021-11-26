2021 NSMQ: Prempeh College silence bragging PRESEC in exciting final to win 5th title

26.11.2021 LISTEN

Prempeh College has been crowned champions of the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) after reigning supreme in the grand finale.

On the campus of the KNUST Senior High School today, the Kumasi-based Senior High School (SHS) locked horns with Keta Senior High Technical School and Presbyterian Boys Senior High School, Legon.

After a heated five-round contest that produced a close contest between Prempeh College and PRESEC, it was Prempeh that had the edge at the end of its all.

The representatives of the school Obeng Eden Nana Kyei and Ernest Twumasi Ankrah remained unchanged unlike the representatives from the other schools but fought on to victory.

For their prize after emerging as Champions, Prempeh College is going home with a sum of GHS5,300 from ABSA Bank.

In addition, the school-based in Kumasi is set to receive a cash sum of GHS10,000 for accruing the highest number of points in the final.

For PRESEC Legon and KETA SHTS, they bagged GHS4,900 and GHS3,200 respectively from ABSA Bank for coming in second and third place respectively.

Today’s win means Prempeh College is now five times winners of the National Science and Maths Quiz.

Legon PRESEC remains on six titles with KETA SHTS now set to wait for another opportunity in the finals of the competition to battle for a first championship title.