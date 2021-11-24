Communications Ministry trains young ladies on cyber Security

Government is nurturing High School students to identify and create Innovative solutions by becoming Early-Stage Cyber Security Entrepreneurs.

About 60,000 high school girls in Ashanti, Eastern and Central regions were taken through training on Cyber Security.

The motive, according to Deputy Minister of Communication and Digitalization, Hon Ama Pomaa Boateng who disclosed this, was not only for the girls to stay safe online, but also to create a Cybersecurity Innovation Network.

She said cyber security is required to facilitate Ghana’s economic growth, protect the critical infrastructures and also maintain political stability and it is important for the country to create digital innovations in that space.

Hon Pomaa Boateng also announced that 50 female tertiary students across the country were trained over three weeks intensive residential program on Artificial Intelligence, Coding and Cyber Security in September 2021.

“At the end of the session, these ladies developed 4 digital innovative ideas, namely: UniHealth, Digital Parliament, Soil Fertility Tester and Smart Irrigation.

“With digital product management training and support from KACE and ADC, these female young students are being groomed to be Tech Entrepreneurs,” she stressed during the opening of the Ghana Digital Innovations Week in Accra.

According to the Deputy Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Juaben, the trainings form part of “meaningful” projects to achieve the long-term vision of an inclusive digital economy.

“With the appropriate funs and Fund, these High School Students can be coached to have compelling digital product and service solutions to keep individuals and businesses Safe online,” she stressed.