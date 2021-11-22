TVET Kicks Start Next Year In Ghana

22.11.2021 LISTEN

The much talked about free Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) for Senior High School (SHS) graduates will commence next year across the country.

To this end, the one hundred and eighty-six (186) technical and vocational institutions in the country will begin admitting students for various programs next year.

The minister for education, Hon (Dr) Yaw Adutwum, who doubles as Member of Parliament (MP) for Bosomtwe in the Ashanti region, made this disclosure in a media interaction in Accra.

This was after, the minister led a team to tour some centers in Greater Accra and Central regions, during the just ended Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Hon (Dr) Adutwum, revealed that all was set for the much-anticipated free TVET program next year to start the production of technical and Vocational skills to propel the development of the country.

He announced that students who will enrol under the program for the certificate II level, will have the opportunity to further their education at various colleges of education and technical universities to obtain their diploma, Higher National Diploma (HND), Bachelor of technology up to PHD in their chosen fields.

The education minister, therefore, entreated Junior High School (JHS) graduates, who will be enrolling for the free SHS program next year, to also consider the free TVET program.

Hon (Dr) Adutwum, emphasised that, gone were the days, when technical and vocational education were looked down, stating that TVET has the key to drive the developmental agenda of the country.

He indicated the government's resolve to ensure that the TVET program enjoys the needed assistance like the free SHS program and even better.

The legislator, who is touted to be the main brain behind the implementation of the free SHS program, which has seen over 1.2 million students enjoyed free education, since 2017, assured that the program will continue under the President Akuffo Addo's-led government.

“Let me assure every student who will qualify for placement in the public senior high, technical and vocational schools in the country that, free education will continue to be their portion” the education minister assured further.

He advised prospective free SHS graduates to partner with their parents, guardians, and school authorities, to ensure that they make the right choices to guarantee their placement.

Expressing satisfaction in the conduct of the just ended examination, Hon (Dr) Adutwum, thanked students, school officials and all stakeholders, who played various roles in the achieved feat across the 2,158 centres across the country.

He particularly, thanked officials of the ministry of education and the Ghana Education Service (GES), for their immense role in the successful completion of the examination.

With the minister throughout the tour was Mr Ernest Arkosah, deputy Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the ministry of education.

BY Morgan Owusu