ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Let's know your budget for Free SHS in 2022 – NAGRAT to Government

Education Let's know your budget for Free SHS in 2022 – NAGRAT to Government
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Mr Angel Carbonu, President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), has called on the Government to make known the amount of money allotted for the Free Senior High School programme next year.

He said the Government in the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to Parliament, did not state “clearly” the amount of money it would use to run the programme and said it was of interest to stakeholders.

Mr Carbonu, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy, said the Free SHS programme was a major government policy for, which reason the citizenry must know its budget and government's commitment to its continuous effective implementation.

He also called for the timely release of funds for the programme to lessen the burden of school management and teachers.

Mr Carbonu said the current economic realities had eroded the value of the percentage increase of public sector workers and said NAGRAT together with other public sector labour unions would go back to the negotiation table on the percentage of their salary increment.

The NAGRAT President said they were also not in support of the 1.75 per cent tax imposed on electronic transactions because their work as teachers involved the use of internet for research and learning.

“Whether you are a newly recruited teacher or an old teacher in the system, you will need to do e-transactions by way of filling forms so, we are worried about the tax imposed,” he added.

The Free Senior High School (FSHS) education policy is a government initiative introduced in September 2017 to provide education at the SHS free for students.

Under the policy, every child in Ghana who qualifies for, and is placed in a public Senior High School for his secondary education will have their fees absorbed by the government.

The programme offers children who otherwise could not have furthered their education after Junior High School due to financial challenges the chance to get to SHS.

Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Finance, on July 23, 2021, told Parliament that the Government had allocated a total amount of GH¢7.62 billion for the implementation of the Free Senior High School programme from 2017 to 2021.

GNA

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Education
ModernGhana Links
TVET Kicks Start Next Year In Ghana
22.11.2021 | Education
CHASS pushes for practical code of conduct for schools
21.11.2021 | Education
Modify technical training into industrial education – Economist to government
21.11.2021 | Education
Address Buffer Stock challenges to curb erratic food supply - CHASS to GES
21.11.2021 | Education
Science was a difficult paper — BECE candidates in Bolgatanga
21.11.2021 | Education
Aburi headteacher appeals for extension of school feeding programme to JHSs
21.11.2021 | Education
Free SHS awaits you — Education Ministry encourages BECE candidates
19.11.2021 | Education
Govt decision to increase school feeding beneficiaries welcoming news — Mrs Quashigah
19.11.2021 | Education
Finance Ministry gives financial clearance for recruitment of over 16,000 teachers
19.11.2021 | Education
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line