Free SHS awaits you — Education Ministry encourages BECE candidates

Mr. Ernest Akosah, The Deputy Public Relations Officer (PRO) at the Ministry of Education, on behalf of the sector minister, Dr.Yaw Adutwum ended his tour of some selected centres of this year’s BECE.

He assured the candidates of government Free Senior High school encouraging them to get the required passes to benefit from the policy.

The PRO visited centres which included the Ngleshie Amanfro Senior High School Centre A, B, C & D of the Awutu Senya East District in the Central region today, Friday 19th November 2021.

Mr.Akosah had already toured some centres at the Light of the World Centre A & B, Gbawe in the Ga South District and Pentecost Preparatory School Centre of the La Nkwantanang District in the Greater Accra region.

He reminded the graduates that under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, all successful candidates who would qualify for placement in any of the public Senior High or Technical and Vocational Schools would enjoy the Government’s Free Technical and Vocational Education and Training(TVET).

He emphasised that the One Hundred and Eighty-six (186) Technical/Vocational institutions are ready to run the Free TVET system up to Certificate II Level.

He disclosed that TVET graduates have the option to pursue further studies in Colleges of Education, Polytechnics and Technical Universities for a Diploma/ HND, Bachelor of Technology up to PhD in their field of study.

Mr. Akosah advised the graduates to cooperate with their school authorities, parents and guardians when choosing their preferred SHS in order to enhance their chances of being placed in their first choices.

He expressed gratitude to Ghana Education Service, the West African Examination Council, the security agencies and all stakeholders for smooth and peaceful examinations at all the 2,158 centres across the country.