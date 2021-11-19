ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Free SHS awaits you — Education Ministry encourages BECE candidates

By Ayisah Foster | Contributor
Education Free SHS awaits you — Education Ministry encourages BECE candidates
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Mr. Ernest Akosah, The Deputy Public Relations Officer (PRO) at the Ministry of Education, on behalf of the sector minister, Dr.Yaw Adutwum ended his tour of some selected centres of this year’s BECE.

He assured the candidates of government Free Senior High school encouraging them to get the required passes to benefit from the policy.

The PRO visited centres which included the Ngleshie Amanfro Senior High School Centre A, B, C & D of the Awutu Senya East District in the Central region today, Friday 19th November 2021.

Mr.Akosah had already toured some centres at the Light of the World Centre A & B, Gbawe in the Ga South District and Pentecost Preparatory School Centre of the La Nkwantanang District in the Greater Accra region.

He reminded the graduates that under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, all successful candidates who would qualify for placement in any of the public Senior High or Technical and Vocational Schools would enjoy the Government’s Free Technical and Vocational Education and Training(TVET).

He emphasised that the One Hundred and Eighty-six (186) Technical/Vocational institutions are ready to run the Free TVET system up to Certificate II Level.

He disclosed that TVET graduates have the option to pursue further studies in Colleges of Education, Polytechnics and Technical Universities for a Diploma/ HND, Bachelor of Technology up to PhD in their field of study.

Mr. Akosah advised the graduates to cooperate with their school authorities, parents and guardians when choosing their preferred SHS in order to enhance their chances of being placed in their first choices.

He expressed gratitude to Ghana Education Service, the West African Examination Council, the security agencies and all stakeholders for smooth and peaceful examinations at all the 2,158 centres across the country.

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Education
ModernGhana Links
Govt decision to increase school feeding beneficiaries welcoming news — Mrs Quashigah
19.11.2021 | Education
Finance Ministry gives financial clearance for recruitment of over 16,000 teachers
19.11.2021 | Education
Ghana’s eTransform Project Trains Tomorrow’s Leaders
19.11.2021 | Education
West Gonja: Kill the exams and finish high — Abu Jinapor ginger BECE candidates
19.11.2021 | Education
1.6 million students benefit from Free SHS since 2017 — Ntim Fordjour
18.11.2021 | Education
Bolga Technical University to become a technological village
18.11.2021 | Education
J.A Kufour SHS begs for infrastructure
18.11.2021 | Education
2022 budget: 31,000 students to benefit from district scholarships — Finance Minister
18.11.2021 | Education
GSL to admit 800 students in 2022 – Finance Minister
18.11.2021 | Education
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line