The road to heaven is not one, its like from Accra to Kumasi – Kumchacha

Social News Kumchacha
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Kumchacha

The founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, has said there are several roads to heaven.

“The road to heaven is like going to Kumasi: there can never be just one road”, he demonstrated.

He noted that both Jesus Christ of Christendom and Prophet Mohammed of Islam, are the ways to heaven.

Prophet Kumchacha made the assertion in an interview on CTV’s ‘Which is Which’ show hosted by gospel musician Sir Solomon.

He said Jesus’ declaration in John 14:6 that: ‘I am the way, the truth and the life’ and that ‘No one comes to the Father except through me’, is a proclamation for only Christians.

In his interpretation, that edict does not cover believers of other faiths such as Islam, since, according to him, there are many routes to get to the same destination.

He said the belief by Muslims that they can enter heaven by following their holy prophet is just as valid as Christians believing they can make heaven by following Jesus Christ.

