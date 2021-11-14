MP donates mathematical sets to BECE candidates, promises scholarship for best candidates

14.11.2021 LISTEN

The Daffiama-Bussie- Issa Member of Parliament has given his best wishes to candidates sitting for this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) which commences on Monday 15th November 2021.

The MP through his team handed over about 600 pieces of mathematical sets to the Ghana Education Service Directorate on Friday, 12th November 2021 at Daffiama.

Donating the items on behalf of the Member of Parliament, the Constituency Secretary extended the best of wishes to all candidates in the district.

He indicated that the Member of Parliament has a special priority on improving the standards of education in the district with a commitment to work collaboratively with the Directorate and other stakeholders in the district, to ensure that the district becomes the best in terms of academic excellence.

The Constituency Secretary did indicate that the gesture is to complement other interventions including the MP sponsored mock examination which was recently conducted, to make this year's examination one of the best.

The donation of the items came with an undisclosed amount of money to enable the office fuel its vehicle for the distribution of the items on the same day.

Receiving the items, the District Director of Education Mr. Samson Anawine Antgembero extended the appreciation of the directorate to the Member of Parliament.

He assured the MP that the items are necessary for the preparation of students and that same would be used for the intended purpose.

He added that the directorate recognizes the contribution of the MP and remains willing to continue to partner with him to address a myriad of challenges affecting the standards of teaching and learning in the district.

The team of the Member of Parliament consisting of the constituency secretary, James Wor who is also a teacher by professions, Boniface Tienaa a business mogul and consultant from the area, Denis Andaban, the NDC Communication Officer and the Deputy Communication Officer, Hon Evans Naa Gandiibu later aided the Ghana Education Office Staff in the distribution exercise successfully.

The Communication Officer for the NDC used the opportunity to reiterate the promise of the Member of Parliament to offer a scholarship package to the best two candidates that will emerge in this year's BECE as a form of encouraging healthy competition among students and their schools in the district.

The two overall best candidates shall include the overall best male candidate and the overall best female candidate. The directorate was tasked to get such students after the analysis of the results, when it is out, and present the details of the beneficiaries to the Member of Parliament.

You would recall that the Member of Parliament commissioned a special Mock Examination for the students on the 27th of October 2021 as an intervention to offer final preparation to the candidates.

About 500 candidates are sitting for this year's BECE in the constituency.